Sugarloaf, Pa. — As we celebrate the harvest season, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is making it easier than ever to connect with local farms and their products.

The state's newly designed website, PA Preferred, will allow consumers to search and locate local products from farmers in the state.

“Major global events, including the pandemic and conflict in Ukraine, have made Pennsylvanians intimately more aware of where their food comes from,” said Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding. “Buying products with the blue and yellow PA Preferred checkmark means one simple thing – you’re supporting Pennsylvania farmers and producers and keeping your dollars right here at home. You can be confident that what you’re buying is grown, harvested, or produced in Pennsylvania.”

The Department of Agriculture launched the brand website on Oct. 18.

Features include:

Searching for PA Preferred members and products based on location

A place for PA Preferred members to connect with customers and other PA Preferred businesses

A streamlined system for managing PA Preferred membership and data

Information about veteran farmers and the Homegrown by Heroes program

Information about the Farm to School program

Parts of the website are still under construction. The site will soon have a searchable events calendar and other features.

PA Preferred has over 820 members spread across 65 counties. It is the statewide branding program for agricultural products grown, produced, and processed in Pennsylvania.

