Purchasing a home is a big decision. For most people, it is the largest financial investment they will ever make.

When it comes to buying a home, one of the most common questions asked of our mortgage professionals is “when is the right time to purchase?” The simple answer is “now.”

Rising interest rates are a concern to many borrowers. With rates at historic lows the past two years, there was no place for them to go but up. What we are currently experiencing is mortgage rates returning to where we were the end of 2019, when the 30-year fixed rate was just about 4.00% APR.

In December 2020, nine months after the start of the pandemic, the 30-year fixed rate dropped as low an 2.67% APR. Industry experts forecast the 30-year fixed rate to remain between 4.00% - 5.00% through 2024.

Individuals planning on renting while waiting for rates to lower may not be making the most financially prudent decision. For starters, there are no indications rates will slip back down near 3.00% APR anytime soon. Plus, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York predicts rental costs to increase by 10% this year.

Home prices are also expected to rise at an elevated rate. The National Association of Realtors continues to estimate a home inventory shortage that has dramatically increased the price of homes the past two years and will continue to do so in 2022. The lack of inventory has driven up pricing. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t buy now; it does mean you may need to compromise in order to remain in your budget.

If you do decide to rent for a short period of time, future home-buyers should look to cut expenses and increase what they save to prepare for their home purchase. Start working with a Mortgage Lender to help you complete a budget.

Avoid overpaying on luxuries of food delivery fees, gourmet coffee, or cigarettes. Just $6 a day in spending will add up to over $2,000 by the end of the year! Your Mortgage Lender can pull your credit and determine if your budget savings should be applied to existing debt or if the funds need to be saved for down payment or closing costs.

By investing your time to create a solid plan early on will put you in a much better position to qualify for a mortgage at the best rates, and increase your likelihood that your offer will be accepted.

While Mortgage Lenders lack a crystal ball to predict future interest rates, they do have the knowledge to help borrowers fit into the best products to avoid paying more than necessary.

Determine if an Adjustable Rate Mortgage (ARM) is a better option for you. The initial ARM rates are typically lower than a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage. They also provide options for the duration the loan is initially fixed, which is typically three to ten years.

With an ARM, borrowers benefit from increased buying power and have the option to refinance their mortgage into a fixed rate when longer term rates decline. A good candidate for an ARM would be someone who isn’t planning on purchasing their forever home. With rates on the rise, it wouldn’t make sense to pay a 30-year rate if you expect to move within the next five to ten years.

If you are looking at your forever home, you might want to consider investing in buying down the interest rate on a fixed-rate mortgage. Mortgage lenders offer you an option to purchase points, which are a percentage of the financed amount of the home, to lower your interest rate.

This option can save you thousands of dollars in interest which would make the added cost a sound investment. Your mortgage lender can assist you in calculations to determine if buying down the rate would be beneficial in your situation.

The home purchase process can be daunting. If you feel you are ready to take the next step, finding your Trusted Mortgage Lender should be your first step. Trusted is the key word.

Seek out a local Mortgage Lender who genuinely cares about you and is committed helping you to qualify for a mortgage and get into your dream home. Interview several until you find one with whom you feel a connection. With their expertise and compassion, you will find your home at a price you can afford.

Michael Patterson is the Chief Branding Officer for Horizon Federal Credit Union. With 30 years’ banking experience, he has conducted financial literacy workshops to help individuals with banking, budgeting, and career development.



