Summer travel season is underway! Area schools end their semester, temperatures start heating up, and individuals start to turn their attention on summer vacation plans.

As COVID restrictions put a damper on plans the last two seasons, experts anticipate an increase in summer travel this season despite the increase in fuel costs.

Travel checklists should include the typical basics like swimsuits and sunscreen, but don’t forget to include financial security to your itinerary.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, fraud involving travel has been on the rise, including over 2500 cases in Pennsylvania over an eighteen-month period since the start of the pandemic. Crimes like identity theft and credit card fraud typically increase during the summer months.

Here are some tips to help you manage your financial security during summer travel:

Notify your bank and credit card companies

Many institutions utilize software to monitor your activity for potential fraud. Have you ever received a call from your credit card company after making larger than normal purchases, or frequent purchases in a short period of time? The software recognizes transactions as being outside your normal activity and will produce a fraud alert.

The same may happen when you live in Lock Haven but are making frequent purchases in Lake Worth. Companies that cannot verify the authenticity of the purchases may temporarily shut down your card. Alerting your financial institutions before you travel helps ensure your card is available to you when you need it.

Be sure to include if you are driving or flying to your destination, as purchases made during in a different city during a layover or pitstop may also trigger an alert.

Download mobile apps

What happens if your card gets compromised while on vacation? Verifying transactions through your bank’s mobile app allows you to keep track of which transactions belong to you, and what may be fraud.

At Horizon, we have a My Control app that lets you monitor your card activity and sends alerts when a transaction is made on your card. You can also temporarily block your card if you think it may have been compromised.

To enhance your protection, check with your financial institution to see if they have card management features within their mobile application.

Travel with more than one form of payment

If your primary card does become lost or compromised, you want to make sure you have a second form of payment in your wallet. Be aware that due to the higher fees, merchants pay for transactions involving American Express and Discover, not all businesses accept those cards for payment. One of your backup cards should be a more readily accepted Visa or MasterCard to cover your vacation purchases.

Limit cash on hand

You can place a hold on lost or stolen credit cards, and the most you are financially responsible for is $50. With cash, once the money is gone, it is gone. Limit the amount of cash you are carrying, and make sure you don’t have cash out in full sight of others.

Check with your bank regarding their ATM network in the area to where you are traveling for local ATMs that won’t charge a service fee. Typically, ATMs on resorts and high-traffic tourist areas (like the boardwalk or Disney properties) charge a much higher fee than those a short walk or drive away.

If you do decide to carry cash, check with your hotel to see if they provide safes inside each room where you can set your own combination and use it.

Be Safe on public Wi-Fi

What Wi-Fi in public locations such as airports, coffee houses, and hotels provide in convenience, they lack in safety. Information sent through public Wi-Fi can be seen by others using the same network. It is recommended not to access financial or confidential information online using a public Wi-Fi.

Consider using your mobile data as a personal hotspot instead. If you do need to access public Wi-Fi, pay attention to warnings, be sure you are accessing encrypted websites, and do not remain logged on any longer than necessary.

Summer travel should be fun and relaxing. Following the tips outlined above can help aid in financial and personal information safety while enjoying travel. Don’t let potential fraud deter you from enjoying your summer vacation.

Do you have questions for a future Financial Fitness article? We’d love to hear them. Email us at info@horizonfcu.org with the subject Financial Fitness.

About the author Michael Patterson is the Chief Branding Officer for Horizon Federal Credit Union. With 30 years’ banking experience, he has conducted financial literacy workshops to help individuals with banking, budgeting, and career development.

