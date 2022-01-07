If you are like a large segment of the country, you indulged a little too much this holiday season and the numbers reflect that. Not to be misunderstood, the numbers we’re talking about are not reflected in pounds but dollars.

What is financial fitness? The idea behind 'fitness' of any kind simply means to be in good shape. It combines discipline, habit, and conscious decision-making to achieve a goal. Financial fitness--like physical fitness--is a little different for each person and might include: The ability to save a little each month

Being able to meet current and long term needs

Having money there when you need it

Spending wisely, saving wisely

Investing for the future The Financial Fitness column by Horizon Federal Credit Union addresses ways you can work towards being in good money shape. Watch for it each month!

About one out of every three American consumers took on debt during the holidays last year. That’s according to a December 2020 survey by MagnifyMoney.

The same survey found holiday debt has steadily risen each year, with the average American owing just under $1,400 from last December’s spending. To make money matters even worse, a recent survey by Nerd Wallet found 29% of those individuals who charged holiday gifts last year are still carrying balances on their credit cards.

Not that the holiday glow has worn off, if you find yourself feeling a little grinchy anticipating the credit card bills, here are some tips to handle holiday debt:

Put extra money towards your monthly payments

Since interest is calculated each month, making just a minimum payment will hardly put a dent in your credit card bill. Let’s say you have a $2,000 balance on a credit card with an 18.00% APR.

If you make just the minimum payment of $50 each month, it will take you over five years to pay off the balance, during which you will have paid nearly $1,100 in interest! If you just double your payment to $100 each month, you will pay off the balance in just two years and save $700 in interest.

Transfer balances to a lower rate card

When was the last time you checked the interest rate on your credit card? You may be in for a shock. According to CreditCards.com, the average credit card APR for December 2021 was 16.13%.

If your purchases are on a store credit card, you may be surprised to find out your rate is 24.00% APR or higher. Save 15% on purchases this year by using your store card? You would have paid back your savings in interest after less than nine months making just the minimum payment.

Individuals with good credit can shop around for a low-rate credit card, many of which allow you to transfer existing credit card balances for no charge. If you are only paying the minimum balance, transferring $2,000 from a credit card with an 18.00% APR to one with a 12.00% APR will save you over $500 in interest by the time you pay it off.

Beware of deferred interest promotions

Many big-box retailers make large purchases such as electronics and appliances easier with deferred interest promotions. If you pay off the balance before the deferral period (typically 12, 18, or 24 months), you pay no interest on your purchase. However, if there is still a balance remaining after the promotional period, all the interest that was being deferred will be charged to your account, usually at a high rate.

Make sure you budget to pay off the balance prior to the promotional period ending. If not, transfer any remaining balance to another card to keep the deferred interest from being applied to your account.

Budget for next holiday

The best way to combat holiday debt is to avoid it in the first place. Start putting away money in a holiday savings account to have available at the end of the year. You can make it part of your monthly budget, or take advantage of any bonus you may receive throughout the year, or if you get paid bi-weekly, the two months out of the year you get a third check to fund your holiday account.

Consider shopping throughout the year to avoid one big spending spree in December. Create a budget, and stick to it.

We want to hear from you

Each month Financial Fitness addresses topics to help you experience a brighter financial future. Do you have a question for a future Financial Fitness article? Email us at info@horioznfcu.org and include the subject Financial Fitness.

Michael Patterson is the Chief Branding Officer for Horizon Federal Credit Union. With 30 years’ banking experience, he has conducted financial literacy workshops to help individuals with banking, budgeting, and career development.