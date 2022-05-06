Individuals looking to tackle home improvements and repairs this spring may want to consider leveraging the equity in their home to fund their projects. Despite a recent rise in interest rates, a home equity loan or line of credit is still the best option to finance big expenses.

Home equity loans typically offer lower rates than other loans. According to Bankrate, the average home equity loan in April was 3.25% APR. In addition to lower rates, financial institutions offer longer terms on home equity loans, 15 to 20 years, which equates to affordable monthly payments. For example, a $30,000 loan for 15 years at 3.25% APR would result in a monthly payment of just $210.80 a month. That is an affordable way to renovate a home kitchen or bath.

What is home equity

The equity in your home is the difference between the current value of your home minus the outstanding mortgage amount. For example, a home appraised at $250,000 with an outstanding mortgage of $150,000 would have $100,000 worth of equity.

Homeowners build equity over time as their home values tend to increase while mortgage balances decrease. A home purchased just a few years ago may have more available equity than you think. The recent surge in home prices likely increased your home’s value. Some home values in the area increased as much as 20% over the past two years!

Types of home equity loans

There are two types of home equity loans to consider, both offering advantages depending on your personal situation. With a Home Equity Installment loan, the borrower receives the entire proceeds at disbursement. The loan rate is fixed for the duration of the term, which provides the borrower with the same monthly payment for five, ten, or fifteen years.

With a Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC), the borrower is approved for a maximum credit line, which they can use how and whenever needed. The monthly payment is calculated based on the outstanding balance, similar to a credit card payment. As the borrower repays the loan, the money is available to use again in the future.

Deciding which loan is best for you depends upon your individual need. A home equity loan offers a fixed rate, which may be desirable in today’s rising rate environment. However, if your expenses are spaced out or if you are not sure how much you will actually need to finance a project, you are paying interest on money you don’t necessary need, so a HELOC may be a wiser choice.

Some Horizon Federal Credit members choose both types of loans so they can lock in a low rate on a home equity loan for the amount they know they will need and have a HELOC available if the project runs over budget.

Items to consider when aapplying for a home equity loan

While most financial institutions offer home equity loans, product features may differ from one institution to another. Here are a few questions to ask prior to taking an application:

How much equity can I borrow? Most institutions will let you borrow up to 80% equity, with some allowing up to 100%. Higher percentage loan to value (LTV) many times will result in a higher interest rate.

What are the fees associated with the loan? Some institutions offer home equity loans with no fees, others charge a flat fee, and others still charge variable fees based on amount borrowed and LTV. Some institutions charge an annual fee on lines of credit, regardless of if you are using the loan. Banks may also charge an application fee even before you know if the loan is approved. Make sure you have a clear understanding of how much the loan fees will be prior to applying for the loan.

How long can I draw from my HELOC? Many banks put a term limit on how long you are able to draw from your home equity line of credit. A line with a five year draw means that if you close the loan on May 1, 2022, you can only draw from the line up until May 1, 2027. After that time, you can no longer access the line.

Home equity loans are a great way to fund home projects and other big expenses. Do your homework to ensure which loan from which financial institution makes the most sense for your borrowing needs.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.