The deadline to submit 2021 tax returns or an extension to file and pay tax owed this year falls on April 18, instead of April 15, because of the Emancipation Day holiday in the District of Columbia, according to the IRS.

Which means, today, April 18, is the day.

The reminders have been out there, but sometimes deadlines can sneak up on people. If you have procrastinated, can you still request an extension?

According to the IRS, you can.

Go online to the IRS website, and using Form 4868, Application for Automatic Extension of Time to File U.S. Individual Income Tax Return, you can apply for an extension. It should only take a few minutes, and your deadline extends until October 17.

Keep in mind, however, an extension of time to file is not an extension of time to pay. "Taxpayers must estimate their tax liability on this form and pay any amount due by the April 18 filing deadline to avoid penalties and interest," according to the agency.

What if you miss the deadline?

If you miss the deadline and also fail to request an extension, you may face a Failure to File Penalty. The penalty you pay is a percentage of the taxes you didn't pay on time.

If your return is more than 60 days late, the minimum Failure to File Penalty is $435 (for tax returns required to be filed in 2020, 2021 and 2022) or 100% of the tax required to be shown on the return, whichever is less, according to the IRS.

Using the IRS website, you can dispute penalties and apply for a payment plan if you aren't able to pay the amount owed in one sum.

How to check my tax return status?

If you filed on or before the deadline, you can track the status of your tax return using the 'Where's my Refund' tool.

Here you can find out if the IRS did receive your tax return, check the status of your refund, or find out why your tax refund could be lower than you expected.

Using the online too, have your social security number handy, and the exact "whole dollar amount" of your expected refund. According to the agency, the system is updated every 24 hours.

IRS is hiring

In March, the IRS announced a hiring spree, both to handle the current tax return load, and to clear a backlog of more than $20 million unprocessed tax returns from previous years.

The agency reported a plan to hire more than 5,000 positions in its service processing centers located in Texas, Missouri, and Utah.

An IRS virtual Direct Hiring event planned for April 28, "will provide an overview of IRS benefits and explain the required qualifications and job duties for each of the available positions," according to the website. These positions are telework-eligible.

Other hiring events are posted here.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.