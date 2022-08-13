Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Treasury is advising families to add to their PA 529 Guaranteed Savings Plan accounts before Aug. 31, 2020.

These accounts are used to save for children's future college expenses. In a GSP account, per-credit inflation rates are updated each year on September 1. If a credit is paid for prior to September 1, the account's dollar amount will increase to match inflated costs.

"If you save enough for a semester today, you'll have enough for a semester at that school in the future - no matter when or how much tuition has gone up in the meantime," the Treasury explains.

“This month is a great time to make additional contributions to your PA 529 GSP account,” Pennsylvania State Treasurer Stacy Garrity said. “And for anyone thinking about opening a new PA 529 GSP account, August is also the perfect time to do that. Saving now, before this fall’s tuition rate increases go into effect, is a fantastic way for parents and families to optimize their education savings.”

Account owners may choose from a variety of tuition levels to save for, including community colleges and Ivy League universities.

Tuition inflation rates are usually applied to PA 529 GSP accounts on September 1, so deposits made by August 31 can increase in value right when the next month begins. Funds can be used as soon as the summer semester of the next calendar year.

The Pennsylvania Treasury is waiving asset-based fees for PA 529 GSP accounts throughout the current fiscal year (July 1, 2022 - June 30, 2023) to encourage enrollment. The Treasury offers two plans: the PA 529 GSP, and the Morningstar Silver Rated PA 529 Investment Plan, which offers a variety of investment options.

PA 529 accounts include state and federal tax advantages and may be used for qualifying technical, collegiate, apprenticeship, and K-12 educational expenses.

