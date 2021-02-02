Philadelphia, Pa. – The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has released data summarizing Paycheck Protection Program loan approvals made through January 24. PPP reopened on January 11 with $284 billion appropriated through the Economic Aid Act.

More than 15,000 loans valued at about $1.58 billion have been approved in Pennsylvania.

In the U.S. as a whole, more than 400,000 loans valued at over $35 billion have been approved in the third round of PPP. The average loan size is $87,000.

All PPP loans approved in 2020 combined with this round so far total over 5.5 million loans totaling $557.8 billion.

“With about four of five PPP loans under $100,000 in this round, it’s clear we’re having early success in targeting smaller businesses as we intended,” SBA Mid-Atlantic Acting Regional Administrator John Fleming said. “Local SBA staff, lenders and partners are working together to connect small and micro businesses with the funding they need to recover and confidently move their business forward.”

The full January 24 PPP report includes information about lender types, loan sizes, industries, and borrower demographics. Loan changes or cancellations after January 24 are not included in the report.

Approximately 4,500 lenders across the U.S. are participating in the PPP this round; the loans are made by lending institutions and guaranteed by the SBA.

“The PPP is off to another great start helping our nation’s economy,” said SBA Eastern Pennsylvania District Director Steve Dixel. “We’re definitely seeing demand from borrowers and have a significant numbers of lenders participating in the program. In Pennsylvania we’ve seen over 500 lenders and community financial institutions participating in the PPP Program. These exceptional results demonstrate the strong relationships SBA enjoys with our lending partners.”

The SBA has set aside at least $15 billion for community financial institutions that specialize in serving underserved groups such as minorities, women, and veteran-owned businesses. Community financial institutions include Community Development Financial Institutions, Minority Depository Institutions, Certified Development Companies, and Microloan Intermediaries.

The Eastern Pennsylvania SBA is working in partner with local resource partners to expand on multilingual access and outreach. Borrowers are invited to attend PPP informational webinars through SCORE or SBDC Pennsylvania.

The deadline to apply for the latest round of PPP loans is March 31, 2021 or until funds are exhausted. Information and applications area available here.