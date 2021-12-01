Allentown, Pa. – With colder temperatures set to increase energy usage — and inflation impacting the cost of energy supply sources — PPL Electric Utilities wants to remind customers of multiple assistance programs for those struggling to pay their energy bills.

It’s estimated that nearly half of a U.S. households’ annual energy bill is spent on heating costs. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, families will spend more money on energy this winter than last winter.

Related reading:

“We understand that these market conditions could potentially create additional financial strain for our customers over the coming winter,” said PPL Electric Utilities President Steph Raymond. “We want our customers to know we are here to help during these difficult times. I would encourage anyone who needs assistance paying their electric bill to connect with us to see what programs are available to them.”

According to PPL, programs like the Winter Relief Assistance Program (WRAP) can help customers find ways to save energy, and in turn lower their bills; and the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) can distribute millions of dollars to help eligible customers with their rent and utilities.

Income-eligible programs available to customers include:

Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) — a federal program that helps renters affected by financial hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic with free money to cover rent, utility bills, fees and past-due balances.

Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) — a federal program that provides grants to income-eligible households to help with home energy bills or to pay off past-due balances.

OnTrack payment plan — a program that makes managing energy bills easier with lower fixed monthly payments and debt forgiveness for qualifying customers.

Operation HELP — a fuel fund supported by donations from PPL Electric Utilities employees and customers that provides grants to help customers with their energy bills.

Winter Relief Assistance Program (WRAP) — a program that offers free energy-efficiency products, such as LED bulbs, to income-eligible customers to help them reduce the amount of energy they use, and in turn, reduce their bill.

All customers, regardless of income, can also take advantage of other bill help services, including budget billing or choosing a payment due date that works for their budget.

Additionally, PPL Electric Utilities is urging all its customers to share this information with anyone they think may benefit from these programs.

For more information on these customer-assistance programs, including how to apply, visit pplelectric.com/billhelp.



