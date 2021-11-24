Williamsport, Pa. -- Lycoming County will be accepting pre-application funding requests from municipalities, public authorities, non-profits, and businesses that are located within Lycoming County to help determine how to allocate monies from the Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

The County was awarded $22 million in ARPA to address the impacts of COVID-19, which will be transferred to the County in two installments. The County has received the initial installment (totaling 50% of the overall award) in May 2021 and expects to receive the remaining balance around May of 2022.

The County Commissioners anticipate opening two grant rounds over the 2022 calendar year to allocate those funds.

Currently, in an effort to determine how to best utilize these funds, the Commissioners are encouraging all eligible entities to complete and submit a pre-application form located at www.lyco.org/ARPA.

By completing this form you will help the County determine the level at which each eligible project category will be funded. The following types of organizations are eligible to apply:

Municipalities

Public Authorities

501c(3) Nonprofits

Privately Owned Businesses

The initial pre-application window will be from Nov. 16, 2021 until Dec. 31, 2021. The follow categories of eligible uses may be funded through this program, per the program guidance available to the Commissioners:

Support public health response

Replace public sector revenue loss

Water & Sewer infrastructure

Broadband infrastructure

Address negative economic impacts

Premium pay for essential workers

Improve/Maintain recreational assets impacted by the pandemic

This list of eligible uses may be expanded or better defined after Congress and the Department of Treasury publish the final rule and associated guidance for the American Rescue Plan Act.

For further information please contact Matthew McDermott, Director of Administration, at 570-320-2124.



