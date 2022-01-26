Harrisburg, PA — With the tax filing season opening this week, the Department of Revenue is encouraging taxpayers to use a free online option to file their Pennsylvania personal income tax returns.

Taxpayers can visit mypath.pa.gov to file their PA tax returns through the department’s state-only filing system. In addition to being free, myPATH is user friendly and provides an option for the majority of taxpayers to seamlessly file the Pennsylvania Personal Income Tax Return (PA-40), make income tax payments, and access other services.

The deadline to submit 2021 personal income tax returns is Monday, April 18, 2022. “We are encouraging people to file their returns online and as soon as possible. That will help us process returns quickly and deliver refunds to the taxpayers who are expecting one,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said.

“myPATH is a great option for filing your state return, especially if you’re looking to save some money this tax season and avoid paying someone else a fee to file your return for you.”

Using the electronic filing option available through mypath.pa.gov offers many benefits, including:

• Fast and free return/refund processing

• The “Where's My Income Tax Refund?" system to track the status of a refund

• Instant confirmation of a successful filing

• The benefit of error-reducing automatic calculators

• User-friendly options that are not available to taxpayers filing by paper

• The ability to view a detailed Statement of Account for personal income tax

Other Important Features in myPATH

Taxpayers do not need to create a username or password to perform many functions in myPATH. That includes filing a PA-40 or making a payment, responding to department requests for information, and checking the status of a refund.

In order to file the PA-40, taxpayers will need to provide their Social Security number and either: (1) the tax liability for a previous tax year; or (2) their birth date, Pennsylvania driver’s license/photo ID number and the expiration date for the license/photo ID.

If you choose to create a username and password in myPATH, you’ll have the ability to update/view detailed account information and notices. You can also manage third-party access to your account, meaning you can give a tax professional or another person access to file your return and make payments on your behalf.

A detailed list of instructions is available in the myPATH User Guide. New Spanish Feature in 2022 This tax season, myPATH has a new option for Spanish-speaking Pennsylvania taxpayers to file the PA Personal Income Tax Return (PA-40).

To access the Spanish language version of the PA-40, visit mypath.pa.gov and select the “Presentar una declaracion deimpuestos sobre la renta personal de PA para 2021” option under the “Individuals” section.

Electronic Filing for Free Other free electronic filing options are available to file state and federal returns using software from vendors. More vendor information is available on the Department of Revenue's website.

Electronic Filing for a Fee Paid tax preparers and commercial tax preparation software providers offer electronic filing, or e-filing, for a fee. Check a list of vendors on the department’s website for further information. April 18 Deadline All taxpayers who received more than $33 in total gross taxable income in calendar year 2021 must file a Pennsylvania personal income tax return by midnight, Monday, April 18, 2022.

The deadline is extended this year due to Emancipation Day, a holiday in Washington, D.C., observed on Friday, April 15, which pushes the federal and state filing deadlines to April 18. PA Personal Income Tax Guide Pennsylvania taxpayers who have personal income tax questions are encouraged to review the PA Personal Income Tax Guide, an online publication prepared by the Department of Revenue that includes detailed information on a number of PIT-related topics.

Taxpayer Service and Assistance Personal income tax assistance is also available through the department's Online Customer Service Center and by calling 717-787-8201 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Online Customer Service Center contains answers to hundreds of common income tax questions and allows taxpayers to securely submit a question to the department through a process that is similar to sending an email.

Taxpayers may also visit a Department of Revenue district office for state personal income tax filing assistance. Assistance at district offices is available from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and taxpayers are encouraged to bring their Social Security cards and photo identification with them to facilitate tax filing.

Taxpayers can check the status of their refunds online by selecting the Where's My Income Tax Refund? link on the department's homepage; or by calling 1-888-PATAXES. Taxpayers will be prompted to provide their Social Security number and requested refund amount to obtain the current status. Free tax forms and instructions are available at www.revenue.pa.gov.