Williamsport, Pa. — Your credit score has a big impact on your financial situation. Banks and credit unions use your score to determine your interest rate and the amount you can borrow.

That’s not all. Your credit score can determine your insurance premiums, ability to rent, cell phone plans, and employment, according to Michael Patterson of Horizon Federal Credit Union.

Horizon is hosting a free Build and Boost Your Credit Score Seminar on Thursday, Apr. 13 at the Williamsport Holiday Inn. Attendees do not need to be a member of Horizon Federal Credit Union to attend, and there are no registration costs associated.

Horizon staff will discuss what items factor into your credit score, common mistakes that impact your score, and tips to build and boost your credit. At the end of the seminar, attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions and meet with a Horizon expert to be able to conduct your own credit score analysis.

Check in and light refreshments will be served beginning at 4:30 p.m. The presentation will start at 5:15 and last approximately one hour.

