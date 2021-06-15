Lock Haven, Pa. - The City of Lock Haven and Downtown Lock Haven Inc. are hosting “Market Village on Main-Farmer’s Market” every Saturday through Labor Day.

The Market runs from 9:00 AM – 12 Noon in the Main Street parking lot in downtown Lock Haven. Fresh, locally sourced fruits and vegetables, baked goods, condiments, and organic frozen meats, mushrooms, and eggs. Vendors include: Simone’s Bakery, Sugar Valley 4-H, Polecat Hollow Farms, and It Is What It Is.

Cash, Card, and EBT accepted.

Are you interested in selling your fresh fruit, produce, organic food, or flowers?

“Market Village on Main – Farmer’s Market” wants to hear from you! Downtown

Lock Haven, Inc. and the City of Lock Haven are hosting a market every Saturday morning through Labor Day. Did your garden produce too much of everything?

Sell it at our market! If you would like to learn more, please contact Downtown

Lock Haven at (570) 748-1576.