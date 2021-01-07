Menlo Park, Ca. – In a post today, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the platform has suspended President Trump's account indefinitely. "We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great," said Zuckerberg.

Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram suspended the use of President Trump's social media accounts after he continued to tweet and posted videos addressing the individuals who stormed the U.S. Capitol Building yesterday.

The full announcement of Facebook's decision by Zuckerberg is below:

Despite the violence at the capitol, U.S. Senators announced early this morning they had certified the Electoral College results declaring Former V.P. Joe Biden as the President-elect and Sen. Kamala Harris as Vice President.