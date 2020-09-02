Washington, D.C. – Congressman Fred Keller (R-PA) announced a bipartisan effort in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday to "save" regional airports.

Congress is facing a September 30 deadline to extend critical funding to support to the aviation industry, which has announced layoffs and service suspension at regional airports across the nation, including Williamsport Regional Airport (IPT).

Not only would the airline suspend service to regional airports, they would enact involuntary staffing reductions beginning in early October.

American has told officials that one of the reasons for the suspension at IPT is due to the relief act running out on September 30, said Richard Howell, Executive Director of Williamsport Regional Airport. "At this point," Howell said, "we are of the belief that if the act gets extended we keep our service."

Currently at the Williamsport Regional Airport, the airline employs 15, and TSA employs 10 workers. "Air traffic is five, but they are not impacted by the suspension because the airport will not close," said Howell.

The airport authority has adopted an "air service development plan," said Howell, to adapt to whatever the outcome may be.

"We are hopeful that the AA Charlotte service continues to be a portion of our service offerings either in October or in November but we do have plans moving forward."

To bring the issue to the forefront, Congressman Keller sent separate letters signed by Republican and Democratic members of Congress to House and Senate leadership, as well as American Airlines on Tuesday, reiterating the importance of passing a clean extension of the Payroll Support Program (PSP) to provide emergency relief to the airlines industry and its workers, and encouraging the airlines to reaffirm its commitment to the local communities served by regional airports, said Congressman Keller.

The letter to American Airlines, signed by six other lawmakers who represent regional airports across the nation, urges the airline carrier to remain committed to the communities and jobs these airports support while Congress works to extend the PSP.

“Decisions to lay off workers and suspend service, even temporarily, have a disastrous effect on local economies, particularly in the smaller communities that regional airports serve,” the letter says.

“The Payroll Support Program, authorized by the CARES Act, has proven to be an extremely successful program by providing payroll support directly to almost one million aviation workers and preventing airlines from conducting layoffs and service suspensions through September 30, 2020,” the letter continues.

“As we approach PSP’s expiration on September 30, airlines have started to make tough decisions. If Congress does not act soon, airlines could be forced to continue to suspend or permanently end service to cities across the nation.”

Congressman Keller said that local airports across the country, including Williamsport Regional Airport, have done their part to accommodate carriers and help to weather the impacts of COVID-19. Sustainability is imperative and leans heavily on receiving the funding.

"Airports play a significant role in our communities, including providing employment, promoting tourism, and supporting the local economy," said Congressman Keller. "In smaller communities, the loss of service from one airline could lead to the demise of an entire airport."

IPT through the years

The orignial Williamsport Regional Airport terminal and tower were constructed in 1947. NorthcentralPa.com reported plans of a new airport terminal in June of 2017, officials citing HVAC, roof, and plumbing problems as main drivers for the new facility.

Additionally, with the area's growth at the time, officials claimed the need for a larger terminal space, cosmetic upgrades, and automated baggage return.

Overall, the Commonwealth announced an investment of $9.7 million in six regional airports in February, 2015. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation invested $5 million into the IPT project for safety and security upgrades.

Groundbreaking for the $16 million, 30,000 square foot building occurred in late August 2017.

On October 6, 2019, the airport hosted an open house and ribbon cutting to reveal the new terminal and tower. The ceremony also commemorated 90 years of aviation service to the area.

Since then, however, flight options for travelers have been minimal. In January of 2020, the airport announced reduction of flight service from February 12 until May 7, offering just one flight per day to and from Philadelphia.

An agreement with American Airlines to provide nonstop service to Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) in North Carolina brought what seemed to be new energy for regional travelers. COVID-19 and the many economic difficulties surrounding the pandemic put a dent in overall travel, including service from IPT to Charlotte.

The airlines celebrated the inaugural flight AA5011 to Charlotte on Aug. 18, "with great fanfare, a press conference, and even a water cannon salute" just two days before the airline announced the suspention of service.