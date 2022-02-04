Selinsgrove, Pa. -- The Susquehanna Greenway Partnership is seeking exhibitors for its first Outdoor Expo, an event to bring together outfitters, nonprofits, gear manufacturers, and activity instructors to educate and equip the public in Central Pennsylvania.

The expo will be held on June 4, 2022 at Shikellamy State Park.

The Outdoor Expo will be divided into four sections based on the type of activities covered by exhibitor booths. Booth sizes will vary based on the amount of space required. The sections are as follows:

On-Water Activity

On-water skills clinics, equipment demonstrations, and places for guests to test out equipment. Eligible vending items include kayaks, canoes, SUPs, paddles, PFDs, support/safety gear, apparel, and more.

On-Land Activity

A place for guests to test and purchase gear and apparel for land-based recreation such as hiking, camping, and climbing. Eligible vending items include gear, footwear, maps, and apparel.

On-Wheels Activity

The best bicycle gear and equipment! All cycling-related services are invited to this section including youth bike rodeos and tune-up shops. Eligible vending items include bikes, helmets, gear, apparel, and tune-up kits.

Adventures and Advocacy

Containing the educational tent, presentation area, and storytelling, this section is for nonprofits, health partners, and outdoor panels.

Participating businesses, nonprofits, and instructors should contact Alana Jajko at ajajko@susquehannagreenway.org or fill out an interest form at bit.ly/sgp-expo-signup. An information page and FAQ is available here.