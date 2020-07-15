Harrisburg, Pa. - In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to help reduce unnecessary in-person contact that can spread the virus, Governor Tom Wolf signed an executive order this week authorizing state agencies to conduct administrative proceedings remotely.

Several state agencies conduct administrative proceedings including meetings and disciplinary hearings of the 29 occupational licensing boards and commissions under the Department of State.

“The virus has not gone away, and the state continues to take measured and necessary steps to protect the public and our employees,” said Gov. Wolf.

“Virtual meetings are becoming routine in the private sector and in state government," Wolf continued. "Transitioning to remote meetings for administrative proceedings is a commonsense step to support social distancing and ensure the process functions in a safe and effective way while protecting the participants’ health.”

The executive order takes effect immediately and allows administrative proceedings to occur by phone, video, or online.

Independent agencies are strongly encouraged to implement this executive order.