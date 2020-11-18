Lewisburg, Pa. – The Evangelical Community Hospital Board of Directors, made up of members of the community and medical staff, serve to guide the hospital in meeting the healthcare needs of its service area. On November 10, Evangelical announced that it is reappointing several current members for a three-year term.

Re-elected for the Class of 2023 were: Timothy Apple, Lewisburg; Roger Haddon Jr., President/CEO, Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation; Jeffrey Kapsar, President/CEO, Mifflinburg Bank & Trust; and David Zelechoski, MD, Internal Medicine of Evangelical-Lewisburg as the Medical Representative.

Timothy Apple continues as Chair of the Board, with J. Donald Steele Jr. serving as Vice Chair.

Kathryn Giorgini, DO, will continue to serve as Medical Staff President for the Hospital, while Kenneth Jusko, DO, has been named Medical Staff Vice President. Additional Medical Staff representatives in addition to Dr. Zelechoski are Shawn McGlaughlin, MD, and Christopher Motto, MD.

Corporate Officers of the Board remain as Kendra Aucker, President; James A. Stopper, Treasurer; and William Anderson III, Corporate Secretary.