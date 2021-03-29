Williamsport, Pa. – Eureka Resources, LLC, an environmental services company operating produced water treatment facilities in the Marcellus Shale region, announced the beginning of construction for phase II of its co-products warehousing and distribution facility in Standing Stone Township, Bradford County, Pa.

According to the company, "This high-tech job creation project will allow Eureka Resources to continue to return fresh water to the hydrological cycle, from the hydraulic fracturing process."

The Bradford County facility will streamline and centralize the distribution of extracted valuable minerals such as sodium; calcium, lithium, and chloride from natural gas wastewater from existing operations and a new facility planned in Dimock Township, Susquehanna County, Pa.

“By extracting these valuable minerals from wastewater using our innovative and patented technology, we are returning clean freshwater into the hydrological cycle. This reduces water withdrawals from streams and aquifers while eliminating reliance on destructive underground injection disposal used for waste fluids” said Eureka CEO Dan Ertel.

“Furthermore, the process we have pioneered in the Marcellus and Utica Shale formations assists the U.S. in reducing dependence on foreign countries for these critical minerals.”

The company reports a history of DEP-monitored clean water discharge since 2014 with no violations of any kind.

“At Eureka Resources, we have proven that family-sustaining jobs, safety and environmental protection can go hand-in-hand” said Ertel. “because of these multi-million-dollar investments to Pennsylvania’s economy, we were fortunate to receive a Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant to help us fund this project, so Eureka can continue to grow and expand.”

In November of 2020, Eureka received a patent for oil and gas wastewater treatment process and its lithium-extraction process, capable, the company reports, of supplying up to 25% of U.S. demand.

A groundbreaking is being planned for late April or early May.