An estate sale will take place at 1634 West Southern Ave in South Williamsport on Dec. 1-3. Parking will be limited.

If parking is not available right in front of the home, please consider parking on a side street as long as the weather will allow you to get to the sale safely. This home is on the North Side of West Southern Ave and about two or three blocks from Maynard Street.

To get to the sale, we suggest going to the Maynard Street Exit of 180 and proceeding across the bridge and cross River Avenue at the light and proceed up Maynard Street to West Southern Ave.

Turn left on West Southern Avenue and the home will be on your left about three blocks after turning. If you come up West Southern Ave from Route 15, continue on West Southern Ave at the River Avenue split by the park.

Be careful and cautious of oncoming traffic on River Avenue (they have the right of way). Proceed about two blocks up West Southern Avenue and you will see the home on the right hand side with a blue tent sticking out from under the front porch.

We plan on officially opening at 9 a.m., but may open earlier since our checkout will be on the front porch. We ask that you please allow adequate time to shop because there is much to see and purchase. Ask staff for help if you need help getting something to checkout.

We think everyone will like this sale and you are sure to find something to add to your collection! We have priced items to move and hope you enjoy being at this sale! Come back on Friday for reduced prices and final blowout sale on Saturday!

Furniture

Oak Finish Hutch; Oak Finish Secretarial Desk; Woven Rocker, Glider Rockers; Parlor style chairs; Cherry Drop Leaf Hall Table; Beautiful Mahogany Dining table with Duncan Phyfe Style Legs; Office chair on star base; Dressers, including a beautiful Oak Dresser with Mirror and matching chest with mirror upstairs; Several trunks; Cedar chest from Milton Furniture, and other chests available; Full Size bed without box spring.

Household primitive items

Sausage and other crocks, Salt Glaze Crocks, Green Handle Utensils, Wooden Spoons, Mashers, Rolling Pin, Slaw cutter, Tin and other metal cookie cutters, Candles, Metal Graters, Clothing Pins, Ice Cream Scoops, Tin Scrapple Pans, Angel Food Cake Pan, Bundt Cake Pans, Enamel Ware Roasters, Like new red and white enamel Chamber Pot with Label still on it.

Red Handle Food Mill, Ladles, Oil Lamps, Oil Lanterns, Vintage Huge Thermos Cooler, Corning Ware Casserole Dishes in Harvest and Corn Flower Patterns, Pyrex casserole pieces and bowls, huge collection of cookbooks from current to very vintage!

3 pc Dickens Village “Big Ben”, Cast Iron Skillets, Fryers, Griddles, and Cornbread Molds, 4 Bells for sleigh or carriage on mount.

Nesco Style Roaster by Hamilton Beach, Caliphon Cookware, Muffin and Cake tins galore, terrariums and aquariums,

Appliances include a Food Saver system with food saver bags, Kitchenaid Mixer, Hassock Style Floor fan, Sunbeam Rotisserie Oven, Ronco Rotisserie Grill, Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt/Ice Cream Maker, Bread Maker, Whirlpool Washing Machine, Several A/C Portable units ranging from 5K BTU to 10K BTU’s, VHS and DVD players.

Collectibles

Brass Spittoon, Green Depression Ware some glows in Blacklight, Blue Ridge Pottery Allegro Dish set, Mikasa Primrose Pattern china Set, Huge table set of Princess House Drinking Glasses and other PH Pieces, Old tins and Bottles, McCoy Vases, Swanky Swigs, Tea Sets, Huge Lot of Brown Drip plates, cups, and serving pieces, Hoan Pasta Machine, Jeanette Corinth Blue Drinking glasses with metal rack, National Washboard no 801, Copper canner, Vintage Utica Tailgate utensil set.

Several Ansonia Style Mantle Clocks: Working Howard Miller Grandfather clock, Working Cuckoo Clock and one for parts, Kundo Anniversary Clock with key, Gilbert Mantle Clock, Gingerbread Clock, Sessions mantle clock.

Crystal, Cut Glass, and Porcelain items including a nice collection of Rooster and chicken figurines, Grandmother clock being sold for parts (missing weights), huge lot of Bob Ross Painting Magazines, Supplies, Art Brushes and Blades, blank canvas and paints, Old Phylis and Phil Phillies Mascot felt banners, some Christmas Décor, Stiffel Brass Lamps, Huge lot of David Armstrong Posters from a showing at Bucknell University. We also have a really nice Wagon Wheel that is definitely antique and in very good condition!

Some quilts and blankets, Hankies, Doilies, Ladies Hats, Art Prints, vintage art.

Tools

A huge vintage metal flashlight lot, 36’ and 20’ Aluminum Extension Ladders, several stop ladders, hand saws, Craftsman Air Compressor, Craftsman Shop style vacuum, Belt and Disc Sander, Multi Speed Drill Press with Machinist attached vise, Numerous Hand Tools including Pliers, Screwdrivers, Hammers, Wrenches, and more. We also have Hand Planes and other wood working tools such as wood vise clamps and more!

Gardening

Garden décor figurines, fountains, Portable Green House, Cast Iron Flowerpots, Terra-cotta Pots and planters, Garden and lawn chemicals, and much more.

And of course, we will have box lots on the porch outback.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.