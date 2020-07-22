This is a lovely clean home with great items for purchase. Huge Estate Sale 931 Poplar St NewberryThur - Fri 7/23-25 8a - 5p. This was the former home of Mrs Mahoney, who was known as the tie maker of Williamsport. She made beautiful custom Silk ties and there is lots of fabric, sewing items, and actual tie inventory available for you to look at. Due to family needs today, we will get all our complete listings on line and emailed out by tonight. We have been busy as you can imagine and will make every effort to get a complete listing as soon as possible. In the meantime, enjoy the photos on this site and we will be posting to our website and estatesales.net by tonight to finish up our sale listing.

Directions:

This home is located at 931 Poplar St in Newberry. First of all, parking will probably be better on Newberry Street and requires you to go one block further up to either Clark Street or Prospect Avenue and come back to the east toward the home on Newberry Street. But if you want to try to park on Poplar, you can take west 4th street toward the West if heading from Downtown Williamsport. You will travel past Arch and Diamond Street Red lights. The next red light is Poplar Street and you want to head north by turning right at the red light. We are at the corner of Poplar and Newberry one block north of 4th street. If you are coming from the 3rd street area, please stay on Third Street heading toward the industrial Park area. 3rd Street runs into Poplar. Once on Poplar, head north and proceed through the red light at 4th street and go one block north to the home. Hope to see you there!

What we have:

Furniture:

We have a lovely hard rock maple open face hutch with matching table and chairs from Crawford Furniture Company, we have a dresser still available for purchase that is also Maple and a Vanity, Sewing Thread Cabinet, several sewing or craft tables, a floral sofa, another sofa with floral patterns and a matching upholstered chair, Several Computer desks and office style chairs, several twin beds with frames(but sorry, we have no mattresses or box springs for these), cedar chest, costco metal step stools and small step ladders, rocking chair, Round Table, Drop Leaf table, Oak Curio, Maple Tea Cart, Kneehole Desk, Maple Dresser, and Metal Wardrobe cabinet

Collectibles:

LLardro figurines, Lovely Collection of Tea Cups (some very good name collections), Hand Painted Fenton Glass, Viking Glass Vases, antique Clyde Brown Transferware, Department 56 Dickens Village Pieces and other village buildings and accessories, Lots of Baseball Cards, Basketball, Desert Storm and other collectible cards collectible cards from the early 80's to 1990s, Books including Nancy Drew and Judy Blume books and other collectible vintage books. John Deere Tractors from Ertl, Some Notre Dame items including Notre Dame Trolls

Household Items:

Noritake Set of China in the Savanna Pattern, Purple or Lavender transferware for decoration only, Beautiful White w/ Gold Rim Noritake China set, Silverplate set with Chest, Oil Filled Space Heater, Vintage GE DeskFan, Howard Miller Mantle Clock WM Chime (has key, needs to be cleaned), Cutlery, Revere Pots and Pans, Beautiful Antique Quadruple Plate tea set, Smaller Spinning Wheel for décor, Pair Of crystal Lamps with Pendants, Beautiful Pair of Handpainted GWTW Style lamps, Pair of Brass Lamps with shades, Dell Computer Montitor with ink jet printer, General Electric Portable Dishwasher, Oreck XL Vacuum Cleaner, Quilts, Blankets, sheets, bath towels, Holiday Decor for all seasons, Globe

Clothing:

Lots of ladies clothing size Medium with a few vintage including Susan Bristol and other great names, Hand Made Silk Ties

Toys:

Including Tin Spinning top, Tonka Trucks, Melissa and Doug Blocks, Mensa for Kids, Doll Clothing, Ty Beanies, Stuffed animals

Sewing:

Sewing Notions, Patterns, Craft Cutting Boards, and Material Galore

Other items:

Lock Box, Umbrellas, Cane, Blood Pressure Cuff, An entire garage and front porch loaded with box lot items with a few tools, some outdoor furniture and a wooden extension ladder

See all the Pictures HERE