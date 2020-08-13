To mask or not to mask? This has been a debate among the public ever since the COVID-19 public health crisis began several months ago. Like it or not, wearing a face covering or mask has been required in public spaces ever since Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine made it an order in July.

Face coverings also are required when entering a restaurant. Customers may remove the face coverings once they are seated. However, if a customer leaves their seat to walk to the restroom or some other part of the restaurant they must wear the face covering.

The Wolf administration has issued a series of orders since March with the goal of protecting Pennsylvanians from COVID-19, which, to date, has claimed more than 7,200 lives in the state.

“We have been largely successful in our fight against COVID-19 thanks to the hard work and sacrifices of every Pennsylvanian,” said Gov. Wolf.

“But with a recent and ongoing rise in cases, we must remain vigilant, continue to listen to healthcare professionals, and each do our part to prevent this dangerous virus from spreading through our communities.”

Restaurants with state liquor licenses are especially trying to be vigilant when it comes to face covering compliance; their businesses may depend on it.

Braden Klinger, owner of The Bull Run Taphouse in Lewisburg, said the state uses the liquor license as "their hammer" or leverage for enforcement. Though he doesn't think the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board would particularly take away a restaurant's license for not enforcing the face covering order he says "they probably would get a warning."

Fortunately, Klinger says he hasn't had to worry much about compliance with the face covering order. "I've really had no pushback at all. I think as time goes on, people realize it's required and they are putting it on before they come in the door."

A recent poll by Franklin & Marshall College suggests that two-thirds of registered voters in Pennsylvania believe it is “extremely important” to wear a mask whenever they leave home.

Dawn Adams, bar manager at Timeless Destinations in Wellsboro, said she also sees most customers complying with the face covering order.

"Most people are generous and compliant, and are grateful to be out," Adams said. "Of course, you always run into someone who is not happy with the regulations. Those people may take it out on staff because they are the first face that they see."

Per the Secretary of Health’s order, businesses must require all customers to wear masks while on premises, and deny entry to individuals not wearing masks.

Gov. Wolf has asked Pennsylvanians to appropriately report suspected violations of these orders. Along with a focus on voluntary compliance, several state and local agencies are responsible for enforcing the health and safety mandates.

Related reading: State Police continue compliance checks across the state

Residents may report a business they feel is in violation of the state's orders. The Department of Health has launched forms to take online complaints which request the name of the alleged offending business, the nature of the complaint, the type of business being reported, as well as the contact information of the person making the complaint, among other questions.

The biggest complaint Timeless Destinations' Adams hears behind the bar? The fact that customers must purchase prepared food in order to have an alcoholic beverage. The stipulation is part of Governor Wolf's order that went into effect on July 15.

"We're running into people from other states who don't understand this rule," Adams said. "Since we've been open or gone 'green,' we've seen people from all over." Adams assumes most of the people come to Wellsboro for the outdoor recreation and Pennsylvania Grand Canyon.

In the past month, the bartender has served customers from Philadelphia, Ohio, New York City, North Carolina, Virginia, and Kentucky.