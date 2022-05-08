Harrisburg, Pa. -- Public sector workers may now benefit from increased attention to workplace safety at the state level.

A study conducted in partnership with the Wolf administration and Indiana University of Pennsylvania will consider extending the protections of Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) standards to thousands of public sector workers throughout the state.

"The safeguards of OSHA standards have protected private-sector workers in Pennsylvania for 50 years. This feasibility study will give us a roadmap to making these workplace protections universal to all Pennsylvania workers," L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier said.

In an effort to enhance workplace safety standards in the state's public sector, the administration said it would make a call to honor workers who have lost their lives on the job. According to the release, 4,760 workers suffered fatal work-related injuries in the United States in 2020. That total included 148 Pennsylvania workers.

Governor Tom Wolf signed an executive order in October that directed commonwealth agencies to take actions that advance worker protections in Pennsylvania, including studying the possibility of extending OSHA standards to commonwealth workplaces. The study will also analyze the potential costs and benefits of extending OSHA standards to all public-sector workplaces in Pennsylvania.

Governor Wolf has also called on the General Assembly to support S.B. 310, sponsored by Sen. Tina Tartaglione, and H.B. 1976, sponsored by Rep. Patrick Harkins, to make OSHA safety rules applicable for all public-sector employees, aligning them with private and federal facility standards.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.