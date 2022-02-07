Filing your 2021 taxes may seem like a challenge this year if you received unemployment benefits. The process will begin with receipt of a 1099-G tax form.

Related reading: If you received unemployment compensation in 2021, look out for tax forms

Claimants of all unemployment programs offered during 2021 will receive a 1099 tax form detailing their benefit payments. This form will be available online and viewable in the same system where claimants file their weekly claims.

According to the IRS, the 1099 form will detail the amount of unemployment compensation paid to you during the past year in Box 1, and any federal income tax withheld in Box 4.

These values should then be reported on a separate form, Schedule 1, which will be attached to a 1040 form. Unemployment compensation is line seven of the Schedule 1 form.

The value of federal government withholding, detailed in Box 4, should be written on line 25b of the 1040 form.

Claimants should keep a copy of all forms for their records.



