Lock Haven, Pa. -- "Ready, Aim, Hired: Job Search Tactics that Really Work," reads the title of a newly published book from Conne Reece, professor of communication at Lock Haven University, and job search strategist Fred Coon.

The book is a comprehensive guide to gaining employment and changing careers. "Ready, Aim, Hired," which is designed to help job seekers look at the search process from an employer's point of view, addresses current challenges in today's employment market.

The pandemic yielded record numbers of people in all stages of their careers who are looking for job change, either because of termination or by choice. Many do not understand how complicated the search process is now.

"Many job seekers feel lost," Reece said. "They don't understand that matching their resumes to job descriptions, presenting accomplishments instead of responsibilities on their search materials, knowing how come across professionally on a video interview and so forth are critical. This is true whether you are an entry-level job seeker or an executive."

"Ready, Aim, Hired" provides the structure for an exploration of how and why to change jobs, and how to maximize career potential and financial worth.

"Companies employ people they believe will generate a return greater than the cost to hire and retain," Coon said. "If the company thinks you can generate more than you cost them, they will consider you. This book gives readers the most up-to-date instruction on how to create job search materials and use them to target potential employers."

Reece and Coon met at a National Resume Writers Association conference in 2012. "I kept touch with him and eventually began using the third edition of 'Ready, Aim, Hired' as a textbook in one of my senior communication classes at Lock Haven University," Reece said. "I knew the book was getting out of date after a few years, so I asked him if we could rewrite it. He offered me roles as co-author and editor, and Lock Haven University granted me a year-long sabbatical to complete the project."

Reece said the book had been revised several times and was in need of reorganization. She completely deconstructed and reorganized the content and added more step-by-step instruction in the subjects of writing branding materials, cover letters and resumes.

"Older versions lacked a few topics that, as a professor of communication, I thought were essential to job search success. For example, I added a whole chapter on controlling your nonverbal communication in a job interview," Reece said. "Most people are so focused on what they are saying they forget how to say it. I also wrote a chapter for entry-level job seekers."

She also added new information including how to leverage social media platforms like Facebook and LinkedIn and how to look and sound professional when interviewing through Zoom or other virtual means.

"The pandemic affected the way we interview, so we added information on how to look and sound professional when teleconferencing," Reece said.

Topics in the book include:

Understanding the hiring process from an employer's point of view

Getting ready for your search

Knowing why an employer would want to hire you

Developing your brand

Writing an accomplishment-focused resume

Creating attention-getting cover letters

Establishing an online presence

Securing an interview through targeted research and networking

Acing your interview

Evaluating and accepting job offers

Managing your job search if you are over 45 or at entry level

Reece and Coon both have worked with hundreds of job seekers ranging from entry- to executive-level - all with one thing in common: they only think they know how to get a job.

"Many people conduct their searches based on old myths and outdated information, like 'resumes can only be one page,' or 'sending out enough applications will eventually lead to an interview.' Our goal in writing this book was to dispel these myths and provide those in career transition with tools that will reduce the time it takes them to move to their next jobs," Reece said.

"Ready, Aim, Hired: Job Search Tactics that Really Work" is available on Amazon.

