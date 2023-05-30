Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Reentry Coalition, an organization dedicated to bringing people from the justice system back into their communities, is hosting a free event for the region's employers. The focus is giving justice-involved job candidates a second chance.

This Second-Chance Hiring Summit will be held on June 15 from 9 a.m. to noon in the Mountain Laurel room at the Penn College Thompson Professional Development Center, 1067 Hagan Way, Williamsport.

The free event is designed to inform employers about funding, risk mitigation, and support systems that are in place for businesses that hire justice-involved candidates. Speakers will include Lycoming County criminal justice professor Dr. Kerry Richmond and Theresa Kohler, Lead Business Consultant, PA Careerlink®.

There will be interactive panel discussions throughout. The event will also feature keynote speaker Dr. Kerry Richmond and closing remarks by President Judge Nancy Butts. The speakers will highlight tools and resources for effectively recruiting, hiring, and retaining second-chance employees in Lycoming County.

To register for the summit or for additional details, visit the Covation Center website. The Covation Center is a proud sponsor of the Second-Chance Hiring Summit.

