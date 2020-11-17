Williamsport, Pa - The Williamsport area is down to just two Dunkin' Donuts, after the store on W. Fourth St. temporarily closed today.

The Dunkin' Donuts at 1975 West Fourth St. will be temporarily closed due to a positive case of COVID-19.

According to a Dunkin' Donuts representative from the East Third St. store in Williamsport, the Dunkin' Donuts on W. Fourth St. will be closed for the foreseeable future while the store conducts precautionary cleaning and contact tracing.

As of now, no other area Dunkin' Donuts have been impacted.