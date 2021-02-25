Canton, Ma. – Millennials will now be able to buy houses thanks to a new, affordable addition to Dunkin' Donuts menu: Avocado Toast for just $2.99. The company announced the new item, along with new Grilled Cheese Melts and spring-friendly drink items yesterday.
The Avocado Toast features a creamy avocado spread "made with four simple ingredients: avocado, sea salt, black pepper, and lemon juice" which is spread "on Dunkin’s authentic toasted Sourdough Bread," according to the company.
The spread is topped with an everything bagel season "which includes sesame seeds, poppy seeds, onion, and garlic." The toast will be conveniently served in a portable box, so you can grab it on your way to your new house (which you can now afford, thanks to Dunkin’s $2.99 Avocado Toast.)
“Dunkin’s new Avocado Toast is the definition of quality delivered at the speed of Dunkin’. We’ve taken a popular brunch staple and made it accessible for anyone looking for something easy and delicious to eat on-the-go. With simple ingredients at an affordable price, Dunkin’s Avocado Toast is the latest feel good addition to our evolving menu,” said Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing & Culinary at Dunkin’.
In addition, Dunkin’ also added new savory choices for those seeking something substantial alongside their Dunkin’ drink: a new Grilled Cheese Melt and Grilled Cheese Melt with Ham.
The Dunkin’ Grilled Cheese Melt is served on Sourdough Bread with two varieties of delicious melted cheese, white cheddar and American, while the Dunkin’ Grilled Cheese Melt with Ham adds savory black forest ham.
Today also marks the official launch of Dunkin’s full spring menu. The spring menu items include:
- Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam adds the vanilla-forward flavor of Sweet Cold Foam to perfectly complement the chocolate notes of Dunkin’s Cold Brew. The Sweet Cold Foam gradually blends into the Cold Brew as it’s sipped, delivering a delicious coffee beverage with a silky, smooth texture.
- Chocolate Stout Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam elevates the chocolate notes of Dunkin’s Cold Brew with malty molasses flavor. Topped with Sweet Cold Foam, it brings guests the feeling of drinking a rich stout, finished with hot chocolate powder for even more chocolatey goodness.
- The Charli Cold Foam offers a remix of Charli’s go-to Dunkin’ order that debuted on Dunkin’ menus in September 2020. The Charli Cold Foam features her famous Dunkin’ favorite – a Dunkin’ Cold Brew with three pumps of caramel – now with Sweet Cold Foam and cinnamon sugar on top.
- The Blueberry Matcha Latte is a delightfully delicious combination of our sweetened Matcha green tea powder blend with blueberry flavor and guests’ choice of milk. Available hot, iced, or frozen, the pairing of blueberry flavor and Matcha creates an irresistible handcrafted beverage.
- The Matcha Topped Donut features Dunkin’s signature Glazed Donut topped with Matcha powder for an enticing green tea flavor balanced with craveable sweetness.
- Irish Creme Flavored Coffee is a smooth velvety flavor, with notes of sweet creme and vanilla, enhanced with the flavor of Irish Creme whiskey, available in Dunkin’s hot, iced, and frozen coffees, as well as Dunkin’s crafted espresso drinks. Returning favorite Irish Creme will be available at select Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.