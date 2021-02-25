Canton, Ma. – Millennials will now be able to buy houses thanks to a new, affordable addition to Dunkin' Donuts menu: Avocado Toast for just $2.99. The company announced the new item, along with new Grilled Cheese Melts and spring-friendly drink items yesterday.

The Avocado Toast features a creamy avocado spread "made with four simple ingredients: avocado, sea salt, black pepper, and lemon juice" which is spread "on Dunkin’s authentic toasted Sourdough Bread," according to the company.

The spread is topped with an everything bagel season "which includes sesame seeds, poppy seeds, onion, and garlic." The toast will be conveniently served in a portable box, so you can grab it on your way to your new house (which you can now afford, thanks to Dunkin’s $2.99 Avocado Toast.)

“Dunkin’s new Avocado Toast is the definition of quality delivered at the speed of Dunkin’. We’ve taken a popular brunch staple and made it accessible for anyone looking for something easy and delicious to eat on-the-go. With simple ingredients at an affordable price, Dunkin’s Avocado Toast is the latest feel good addition to our evolving menu,” said Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing & Culinary at Dunkin’.

In addition, Dunkin’ also added new savory choices for those seeking something substantial alongside their Dunkin’ drink: a new Grilled Cheese Melt and Grilled Cheese Melt with Ham.

The Dunkin’ Grilled Cheese Melt is served on Sourdough Bread with two varieties of delicious melted cheese, white cheddar and American, while the Dunkin’ Grilled Cheese Melt with Ham adds savory black forest ham.

Today also marks the official launch of Dunkin’s full spring menu. The spring menu items include: