Last Saturday was National Drug Take Back Day — a response to the opioid crisis that attempts to reduce drugs in circulation — but the effort continues at select drop off sites throughout northcentral Pa. If you didn't participate this weekend, visit a site near you.

The Department of Justice offers a search database to locate drop-off sites.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the more than 13,000 locations nation-wide include pharmacies, hospitals, police departments, and businesses.

