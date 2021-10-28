drug take back day generic
DEA

Last Saturday was National Drug Take Back Day — a response to the opioid crisis that attempts to reduce drugs in circulation — but the effort continues at select drop off sites throughout northcentral Pa. If you didn't participate this weekend, visit a site near you. 

The Department of Justice offers a search database to locate drop-off sites

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the more than 13,000 locations nation-wide include pharmacies, hospitals, police departments, and businesses.

