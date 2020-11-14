Lock Haven, Pa. – At a time when other Main Streets are struggling to survive, new businesses are flocking to set up shop in Lock Haven.

This week the picturesque town welcomed four new businesses, Downtown Lock Haven Manager Marie Vilello said.

"It's Lock Haven's time to shine," Vilello said.

Simone's Bakery, Momoyo Otsu, and A Little Bird each celebrated a ribbon cutting on Friday. The Amber Dragon, the fourth new downtown business, had a soft opening early last week.

"It's very exciting to see three businesses celebrate a grand opening in the same day," said Julie Brennan, Chamber/Tourism Director of the Clinton County Economic Partnership. "It's a testimony to how strong and resilient people are in Clinton County."

Pa. State Rep. Stephanie Borowicz attended the ribbon cutting at A Little Bird at 310 North Grove St. on Friday morning.

"With all the malls closing down it'll be shops like this that people will be going to," Borowicz said.

Here's a look at the passionate people and ideas behind Lock Haven's newest businesses.

Simone's Bakery, 24 E. Main St. Owned by Valerie and Ken Simone

Valerie and Ken Simone, originally from Philadelphia, moved to Lock Haven in the spring and love it here. It's special because it still has a functioning Main Street and you can ride your bike or walk to get to stores, Valerie said.

"We saw there wasn't a bakery and that there was one before so we thought, why not open a bakery?" Valerie said. "It's the quintessential small town bakery: pies, cakes, cupcakes, pastries, brownies, cookies, a variety and it changes everyday."

"I've met the owners of the other places, discussed products and vendors and sourcing. Downtown Lock Haven really pulled it together. The economic partnership has been wonderful," Valerie said.

A Little Bird, 310 North Grove St, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday

Owners Lisa Henderson and Tina Newberry both grew up in Lock Haven. They've been friends since they were babies.

"This is where we came when we were kids. If you had to go to town, you went to Lock Haven. We thought Lock Haven would be a beautiful community to help support," Henderson said.

The pair has different styles but Newberry said that helps them to curate a more diverse and relatable collection of items.

"We have different styles and different tastes but I think it's easier for us to create a business that caters to everybody," Newberry said.

What sets A Little Bird apart from other gift shops is that almost every product gives back in some way.

"It supports small local businesses, women-owned businesses, eco-friendly and charitable businesses," owner Tina Newberry said.

For example, A Little Bird carries a line of teas that donates 10% back to veterans organizations, owner Lisa Henderson said.

The Amber Dragon, 143 E. Main St., 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday

Are you a fan of the fantastic? Check out The Amber Dragon, a novelty hobby shop that sells figurines, jewelry, trading cards and board games owned by Jeremy and Jazel Snyder.

"Whenever you walk into our store, we want you to feel like you got transported to a different world," Jeremy said. "We want to bring you that childhood wonder."

The Amber Dragon sells Dungeons and Dragons, including starter kits and figurines, and Magic the Gathering Cards.

Right now the business is discussing hosting tournament events, where people can come together and play.

"We haven't set anything in stone yet," Jeremy said.

Creativity is the business' driving force.

"We like to buy stuff that we would personally buy and try to keep the prices reasonable," Jazel said.

Momoya Otsu, 147 E. Main St. Temporary hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 16-20

Named in honor of her Japanese grandmother, Momoya Otsu is a boutique owned by Hanna Stover and her husband Jordan.

"In our logo you'll see a peach. 'Momoyo' in Japanese means 'peach,'" Hanna said.

It's just one of of many ways the new business honors Hanna's grandmother.

"She had a heart of gold, she was a wonderful person," Hanna said. "I just want everybody in this store to feel welcomed and loved."

The restoration of the boutique's interior was itself a labor of love, Downtown Lock Haven Director Marie Vilello said.

"Hanna said her grandmother had a heart of gold, look at the gold ceiling. That is the original ceiling," Vilello said.

Momoyo Otsu sells clothing in sizes XS to 3x, handbags, accessories, and a little something for everybody.

"I've always loved this town," Stover said of Lock Haven. "I'm really passionate in the town and bringing it back to what it used to be."