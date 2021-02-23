Williamsport, Pa. – As of yesterday, the Dollar Tree located along the Golden Strip in Williamsport is closed. The closure is temporary, and will allow the store to make its big move...across the street!

The Dollar Tree, currently located at 1923 E. Third Street by Giant Food Stores, will be moving across the street. The new location will be across from PetSmart in the TJ Maxx plaza at 1734 E. 3rd Street.

To allow the Dollar Tree staff to move inventory and organize the new store, Dollar Tree will be temporarily closed.

The store hopes to have the new location open by March 11, according to a Dollar Tree staff member. However, an official re-opening date has not been decided and it will depend on how long it takes to move the store.

The staff member did not know what prompted the company's decision to move the store.