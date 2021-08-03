Loganton, Pa. – A new Dollar General is being proposed in Loganton Borough on North Mill St. on a lot that sat empty for sale for nine years.

The property is commercially zoned, and the builder has proposed variances on the property for the new building, including a variance of the front setback "from the required 50 feet to 35 feet" and a variance of the rear setback from the "required 50 feet to 10 feet," according to the Clinton County Public Hearing Notice.

Additionally, the builder has proposed a variance of the required 46 parking space to 32 parking spaces.

The property is located next to residential housing, so the variances would allow the Dollar General to be built closer to the road rather than close to the local houses.

Dialogue within a Facebook post by Friends of a Livable Sugar Valley highlights the debate between those who oppose and those who support the new business.

Friends of a Livable Sugar Valley is a self-described Facebook page to "support keeping Sugar Valley beautiful and ensure any development is done consistently in keeping with Sugar Valley's character."

Arguments against the construction note that the property is on a wetlands triangle, and the building would "forever spoil the view of the Valley."

"Change is inevitable. The people who will criticize are those that can afford to drive over to Mill Hall for every little item," wrote Lexi Gaydos. She and her husband Eric Gaydos are owners of the property.

Those being critical, she wrote, "aren’t the ones in this community that would benefit greatly from a variety store close at hand that provides medicine, diapers, food, etc ALL DAYS OF THE WEEK. They aren’t the ones in this community who would benefit from closer jobs. They aren’t the ones thinking about how the revenue to the borough could help the community and make positive improvements. They aren’t the ones thinking about the resources a company could have to improve this lot and make it better."

A public hearing is scheduled for Aug. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Loganton Borough Municipal Building, 414 North Mill Street in Loganton.

"Social distancing may be followed during the meeting," according to the County's Public Hearing Notice, "and the Board reserves the right to limit access to the building" in order to comply with distancing guidelines.