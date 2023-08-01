Warren, Pa. — A recent FTC analysis has shown a massive increase in smishing, resulting in hundreds of million dollars in monetary losses.

Smishing, a relative of phishing, uses SMS text messaging to trick victims into giving away bank information. According to the FTC, the most common form of smishing involves a scammer sending a fake bank fraud warning and asking for verifying data.

Smishing victims have reported a median loss of $3,000 last year, with the rate of losses doubling between 2021 and 2022.

“These fake bank security text messages to consumers may seem legit at first glance, especially if you bank with that institution,” says Brian Jurkowski, vice president, debit cards and ATM manager, Northwest Bank. “The text messages are designed to create a sense of urgency, often by asking people to verify large transactions they did not make. Those who respond are connected to a fake bank representative.”

Northwest Bank, a full-service financial institution, has shared updated digital banking tips to help keep the public safe.

According to Amylynn Delgado, fraud manager at Northwest Bank, “Most financial institutions, including Northwest Bank, will never call or text a customer asking for sensitive information like a username, password, or other account information.”

To avoid falling victim to this latest smishing trend, the Northwest Bank security operations team suggests contacting a financial institution directly to verify the authenticity of any text message that is prompting them to take some form of immediate action.

It is also wise to consider the following best practices as it relates to secure digital banking:

Be cautious. Phishing scams may look legitimate at first glance, but often include misspellings and grammatical errors. Avoid clicking on links or downloading files that may come through unless and until the communication has been verified as legitimate from your bank.

Choose unique passwords. Create strong passwords that include phrases and add capital letters, numbers, and symbols to bolster its strength. It is also important to update a password every 90 days and to avoid repeated passwords for different logins.

Use two-factor authentication when available. This safety measure sends a code to a mobile phone number or email for a two-step login process to verify a person's identity when accessing sensitive account information.

Avoid public Wi-Fi and computers. Avoid using public Wi-Fi and computers to access banking apps or any other account that can be susceptible to getting breached.

Sign up for alerts. Get immediate notifications when a purchase above a certain dollar amount is made or whenever money is withdrawn from the account.

Anyone who believes that they have fallen victim to a fraudulent banking scam, contact your bank for assistance. Northwest's fraud hotline is 1-877-672-5678, and phishing/smishing scams can be reported to PhishAlert@Northwest.com.

