Englewood, Colo. – After DISH Network Corporation and Nexstar Media Group failed to reach an agreement, television customers across the nation were at risk of losing hundreds of stations. However, the tides have turned.

DISH Network Corporation announced on Dec. 24 it reached a new, multi-year carriage agreement with Nexstar Media Group.

Local stations and WGN America have been immediately restored on DISH TV. In addition, WGN America will be available on SLING TV in early 2021 as part of an Extra add-on package.

"We're pleased to have reached an agreement that benefits all parties, especially our customers," said Brian Neylon, Group President, DISH TV. "Thank you for your patience and understanding as we worked through the negotiations."

The agreement provides DISH TV subscribers nationwide the ability to tune in to Nexstar-owned programming, including news, entertainment and sports.

