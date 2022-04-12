Harrisburg, Pa. -- During the week of April 10, state government officials and disability advocates gathered to celebrate the fifth anniversary of PA ABLE (Achieving a Better Life Experience), a tax-free savings program that allows Pennsylvanians with disabilities and their families to save money without losing benefits such as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or Medical Assistance.

Nearly 6,300 Pennsylvanians have opened a PA ABLE account.

The PA ABLE program has been praised by members of the state legislature for maintaining a balance between state assistance and personal initiative.

Without PA ABLE, residents with disabilities were often penalized with the removal of means-tested benefits if they attempted to save money. With PA ABLE, Pennsylvanians with disabilities and their families are able to save and plan ahead without penalties.

Senators Bob Casey and Pat Toomey, who worked to make ABLE accessible at the federal level, are trying to expand the program with the ABLE Age Adjustment Act, which expands account eligibility to people with disabilities that occur prior to age 46. The expansion would give eligibility to about 6 million more people, including a million veterans throughout the United States.

“The Arc of Pennsylvania celebrates the 5th anniversary of the PA ABLE and the incredible opportunity the program has given to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” Sherri Landis of Arc of Pennsylvania commented during the gathering. “Allowing individuals to save money for the future, while maintaining benefits, is a step forward in creating financial security.”

“I'm honored to be here today to help celebrate PA ABLE's 5th anniversary,” Susan Tachau of the Pennsylvania Assistive Technology Foundation added. “Self-determination and autonomy are values that we hold dear – and PA ABLE provides an opportunity for people with disabilities to become empowered and save for their futures without jeopardizing critical services.

"As a parent of an adult with cerebral palsy, I've been able to have new discussions with our son about savings and goal setting because he can now control his finances. He has used his PA ABLE account to buy a smart doorbell so that he can see who's at his front door, and he's purchased a smart phone with specialized software so that he can make calls by himself. PA ABLE has given him the ability to be more independent in how he makes financial decisions.”

Others joining the celebration included Karen Leslie-Henry, Coordinator of Community Relations for the Pennsylvania School for the Deaf, a Pre-K to 12th grade school located in the Germantown section of Philadelphia; and Lori Tyndall, Vice President of AHEDD, a nonprofit organization that provides employment services for people with disabilities.

PA ABLE is one of the largest ABLE programs in the U.S. and is currently the largest in the 19-member National ABLE Alliance with a fourth of the alliance's assets.

Currently, to be eligible for PA ABLE, a person's disability must have occurred prior to their 26th birthday. Account owners can choose from six investment options and an interest-bearing checking account. Contributions and earnings in their accounts can be used to help save and pay for short or long-term disability-related expenses, including education, housing, transportation, assistive technology, health care, financial management, and other purposes.

PA ABLE accounts have no federal or state income taxes owed on earnings or qualified withdrawals; a state income tax deduction on contributions up to $16,000 annually; and exemption from the state inheritance tax.

To learn more about PA ABLE, visit paable.gov, email info@paable.gov or call (855) 529- 2253.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.