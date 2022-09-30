Dunkin_sign_open_2022.jpg

The remodeled store has two drive thru lanes to handle traffic that backed up on to the street.

 M. Mussina / NCPA

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — It's hard to miss if you're driving along 180/220 in Loyalsock Township. Dunkin' is back in business!

DunkinCraneSign_2022.jpg

A large sign alerts passers by--Dunkin' on the strip in Loyalsock Township is open.

A large sign displayed by a crane catches the eye. And if you're driving along East Third Street, the sign celebrates with, "We are Open!!! ... Yaaaaa!!"

The remodeled store has two drive-thru stations, allowing more traffic to flow through the parking lot instead of backing up onto East Third Street.

The store closed July 22 for the remodel, promising to reopen in "roughly a month and a half," said manager Sue Weaver. Employees were assigned to other area stores during the closure, now back at the remodeled location.

Dunkin_2022.jpg

Dunkin' closed for remodel in July 2022, and is now open.
DunkinDriveThru_2022.jpg

A double drive thru at the newly remodeled Dunkin' on East Third Street, Williamsport.

