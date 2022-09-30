Loyalsock Township, Pa. — It's hard to miss if you're driving along 180/220 in Loyalsock Township. Dunkin' is back in business!

A large sign displayed by a crane catches the eye. And if you're driving along East Third Street, the sign celebrates with, "We are Open!!! ... Yaaaaa!!"

The remodeled store has two drive-thru stations, allowing more traffic to flow through the parking lot instead of backing up onto East Third Street.

The store closed July 22 for the remodel, promising to reopen in "roughly a month and a half," said manager Sue Weaver. Employees were assigned to other area stores during the closure, now back at the remodeled location.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.