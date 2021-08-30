Muncy, Pa. – Dick’s Sporting Goods is now hiring associates for the new location opening at the Lycoming Crossing shopping plaza, 380 S. Lycoming Mall Rd.

According to a news release, Dick's is looking for exceptional applicants, passionate about sports, to join the team at their new location. The retailer expects to hire approximately 20 part-time associates for the store.

Related reading: Dick's Sporting Goods moving to Lycoming Crossing

The relocated store is expected to open in October 2021, according to the corporation, and will feature athletic and outdoor apparel, a vast selection of footwear, the latest gear for team sports including football and baseball, and top-of-the-line equipment for golf and fitness.

Dick's is looking for candidates who can draw on their personal experiences and in-depth knowledge to guide, inform, equip, and inspire athletes.

Competitive pay, store discounts, and the opportunity to work with the best sports and outdoor brands are perks with the job, according to the competition.

Visit dickssportinggoods.jobs to learn more.