Clara Twp., Pa. — A proposal for an underground injection well permit, which will be used for the disposal of oil and gas waste, is currently under consideration for Clara Township, Potter County.

The well will not be completely new — Roulette Oil and Gas Company intends to repurpose the Clara Field #20 gas well into a disposal well.

To collect testimonies and public feedback about the proposal, DEP will host a public hearing on Tuesday, July 25 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the F.W. Gunzburger County Office Building auditorium, located at 1 North Main Street, Coudersport, PA 16915. During the hearing, DEP will accept and record testimony concerning the application.

Doors open at 5 p.m., and people who arrive at this time may register to testify.

Those wishing to testify may also pre-register with Megan Lehman, Regional Communications Manager for DEP’s Northcentral Regional Office, at meglehman@pa.gov or (570) 327-3659. Pre-registration will be accepted until noon on Monday, July 24. Each registered individual will be allotted three minutes to speak.

Registration is not required for those wishing to simply attend the hearing or to submit written comments.

Written comments about the project will be accepted until Tuesday, Aug. 8 and should be sent via mail to PA Department of Environmental Protection, Northwest Oil and Gas District, 230 Chestnut Street, Meadville, PA 16335, or via email at RA-EPOILGASDROPBOX@pa.gov.

Written comments should include the name, address, and telephone number of the person filing the comment. There is no length limit on written comments, but DEP does ask for comments to remain "concise."

Permitting for underground injection wells is a process shared between federal and state agency partners. The EPA has already issued a permit governing the material that is injected into the well, the structural integrity of the well, groundwater protection, and well closure requirements.

DEP’s permit covers the location and construction of the well bore, surface issues, and an examination of the potential for pollution resulting from underground disposal.

More information about the proposal, including ROGC's application, is available on DEP's underground injection well webpage.

After the public comment period, DEP will release a document in response to the comments.

Anyone with a disability who wishes to participate in the hearing and requires an auxiliary aid, service, or other accommodation should contact Megan Lehman or the Pennsylvania Hamilton Relay Service at (800) 654-5984 (TDD) to arrange accommodations.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.