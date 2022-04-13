Paxinos, Pa. – A LED light installation at an apple orchard is expected to bring a host of benefits to the orchard's operations.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) recently visited Dries Orchards to review the technology upgrade, funded in part by a DEP Agricultural Energy Efficiency Rebate.

“Lighting presents one of the easiest energy-saving opportunities for farm buildings, and efficient LEDs use up to 70% less energy than traditional incandescent or high-pressure sodium lights,” said DEP Energy Program Specialist Michelle Ferguson. “DEP was pleased to support Dries Orchards’ LED lighting project through a rebate, and we encourage other agricultural producers to apply for this program to help lower their electricity costs and improve their operations.”

During the tour, Dries Orchards Manager John Bzdil explained that upgrading to LED lights has resulted in a brighter workspace, improving quality control during the apple packing process and increasing overall employee morale.

“Dries Orchards was excited to receive support from DEP to help kickstart the LED lighting upgrade to our facility, and we are already seeing a savings impact on our monthly electric bills,” said Bzdil. “We strongly encourage other farms to make the step to upgrade their lighting through this DEP rebate.”

The Agricultural Energy Efficiency Rebate Program helps agricultural producers reduce energy consumption through the use of energy efficient technologies.

Rebates are available for LED lighting, fixtures and controls; energy-efficient ventilation equipment; and energy-efficient milk-pumping equipment. Rebates will pay 50% of equipment costs, up to $2,000 per technology category or $5,000 per business.

Representatives from the Northumberland County Conservation District, the Small Business Development Center at Bucknell University, the Environmental Management Assistance Program at Widener University (EMAP), and the Susquehanna Economic Development Association-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) also attended the event and discussed the benefits of energy efficiency improvements to farm and agricultural operations.

Applications for the program are now being accepted on a first-come, first-served basis as funding remains available or through June 30, 2022.

Interested applicants should apply to secure a rebate voucher prior to installing the equipment. More information and the application can be found at this link.

