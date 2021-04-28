Harrisburg, Pa. - DCNR is not only reopening the former ski resort, but is seeking proposals for a concessions operator at the former ski resort, which has been closed since 2014.

The state is planning $10 million in investments to make upgrades and improvements.

“The department is seeking a concessionaire to lease approximately 700 acres and work with DCNR to create a year-round park operation with a winter mountain recreation focus,” said State Parks Director John Hallas.

“DCNR believes with infrastructure improvements and the right partner Denton Hill will become another attraction that brings visitors to the Pennsylvania Wilds region in all four seasons," Hallas continued.

The park was developed by DCNR as a specialized ski area in the early 1950s. All permanent infrastructure at Denton Hill is owned by DCNR and is in need of major rehabilitation and modernization to bring it to acceptable industry standards.

DCNR’s website contains information on available state park concession opportunities. The Denton Hill request is SFP# 2021-BSP-01.

Interested parties are strongly encouraged to make arrangements to visit Denton Hill State Park to ascertain the condition of the facilitiy by contacting the Bureau of State Parks regional office at 814-486-3365.

Proposals must be received in a sealed envelope no later than Friday, June 9. DCNR will begin reviewing proposals on Friday, June 16, 2021.

Find more information about the Denton Hill State Park master plan on the DCNR website.

Denton Hill State Park is located along Route 6 in Ulysses Township, Potter County.