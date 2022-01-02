Wyoming County, Pa. – Deer Park Lumber is a family-owned hardwood sawmill with domestic and international customers. The business expects growth over the next three years as part of a $10 million project to expand and modernize its manufacturing facility in Wyoming County.

The growth will create 8 new jobs and retain 74 existing jobs, according to Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Dennis Davin.

“I commend Deer Park Lumber for choosing to grow in Pennsylvania,” said Davin. “Our prime location, natural resources and thriving manufacturing climate is attractive to expanding companies who are already here as well as businesses looking to establish their first operation in the commonwealth. Pennsylvania is the best choice for manufacturers.”

As part of its expansion project, Deer Park Lumber is installing a state-of-the-art automated bin sorter along with an optimizing grading system to streamline its materials handling and operations processes. The company is making a significant investment in automation technology that will position it for long-term competitiveness.

“Deer Park Lumber has long prided itself as one of the best family owned employers in Tunkhannock and Wyoming County,” said Dan DiMeolo, Plant Manager, Deer Park Lumber.

“Our commitment to excellence grows knowing that the significant investment we make today secures the future of our business, employees and their families at large. This capital expansion investment will dramatically improve our production capabilities which in turn improves our competitive standing in the global hardwood market.”

Keystone College, located just a few miles from Deer Park Lumber, will participate in the project by offering valuable information technology expertise to the company as it expands and modernizes.

“Keystone College is proud to partner with Deer Park Lumber on this important economic development initiative,” said Keystone President Tracy L. Brundage, Ph.D. “All of Wyoming County will benefit in numerous ways as Deer Park creates new jobs and retains existing ones. We are thrilled to offer valuable expertise which will benefit our local community.”

Deer Park Lumber received a funding proposal from DCED for a $3 million Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) loan, a $114,000 Pennsylvania First grant, and a $52,800 workforce development grant to help train its new workers. The company has committed to investing $10 million into the project.

In conjunction with this project, the Northern Tier Regional Planning & Development Commission (NTRPDC) secured for the company a $10,000 grant for website internationalization through DCED’s Office of International Business Development’s (OIBD’s) Global Access Program, funded in part by the U.S. Small Business Administration. NTRPDC also worked through OIBD’s authorized trade representative in Mexico to open up additional markets for the company.

“We are always pleased to help any business expand their market place, but supporting a long-time member of our community is especially gratifying,” said Cynthia Traore, International Trade Program Manager, NTRPDC. “We have an established relationship with Deer Park Lumber and look forward to supporting them in this and future endeavors.”

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

“Wyoming County is built-on companies committed to growth and community,” said Gina Suydam, President & CEO, Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce. “The Chamber is happy to facilitate partnerships providing companies like Deer Park Lumber the opportunity to realize their goals for expansion.”

“Advocating for state investments for our rural communities is crucial to supporting local economic development,” Senator Lisa Baker said. “Deer Park Lumber is a recognized leader and integral part of the supply chain for the hardwoods industry. This substantial funding will help to complete its planned expansion, and in turn, create and retain numerous family sustaining jobs. I look forward to witnessing this exciting project move forward, and seeing the future benefits that it brings for Wyoming County and our surrounding region.”

Located in the Endless Mountains of Tunkhannock, Deer Park Lumber Inc. is a second-generation family owned hardwood sawmill. The company purchases native hardwoods such as Red Oak, White Oak, Cherry, Ash, Hard and Soft Maple, Beech, Birch, Poplar, Basswood, Pine and Hemlock from private woodlot owners and ships kiln dried lumber domestically and internationally. Deer Park Lumber also has a staff of professional foresters and provides forestry management services.

For more information about the Governor’s Action Team, the Office of International Business Development, or the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website.