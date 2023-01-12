South Williamsport, Pa. — Dave's Pro Auto Service has a new owner. The business was recently sold to Stephannie Lynn Maneval, who has worked at the auto service business for nearly six years.

Located at 224 South Market Street in Williamsport, the business was previously owned by Dave Bausinger. He and his wife Emily founded Dave's Pro Auto Service 1996. Their goal was to offer vehicle owners quality service at fair prices.

According to Maneval, she started working at Dave's Pro Auto Service in Feb. 2017 as a service writer and she worked her way up.

She said she plans to keep the name the same. "Officially our name is DPA Service Center LLC, but we are DPA. We can still be called Dave’s Pro Auto Service, since that is how everyone knows us," Maneval said. "We currently have six employees, plus myself."

Woman-owned small business

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, women-led businesses employed 10.1 million workers and accumulated $1.8 trillion in receipts in 2019.

The number of employer firms owned by women grew six percent between 2014 and 2016, twice the growth rate of employer firms owned by men.

Maneval said that changes to the business should be minimal. "Instead of Fred the Bassett Hound, we have Watts the French Bull Dog to greet customers," she joked.

Dave's Pro Auto Service offers many vehicle services including heating and cooling repair, tire alignment, brakes, electrical services, engine and transmission repair, inspections and emissions, as well as transmission services.

For more information, visit davesproautoservice.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.