Muncy, Pa. — Insurrection Cycles and the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) is inviting the public to a highly-anticipated raffle drawing this coming Monday.

The prize: a 2003 Harley Davidson 100th Anniversary Custom Street Glide Build featuring a midnight and cobalt blue ombre paint job.

The event will take place on Monday at Insurrection Cycles, 190 Angletown Road, Muncy, from 4 to 7 p.m. The prize drawing will be held at 5 p.m. Throughout the evening, Rich Port Café food truck will be present so guests can purchase the Café's popular empanadas and other treats.

The evening's centerpiece, the custom Harley, was graciously donated by Navy veteran Kevin Mays and built by Insurrection Cycles using several donated parts from Bad Dad Custom Motorcycle Finishes; Dirty Air USA; Diamond Audio Motorsport; Drag Specialties; Custom Dynamics Motorcycle LED Lights & Accessories; H&W repair; Orelli Supply Inc.; and Jim Bower.

The Harley's custom paint was done by Insurrection Cycles painter Prankster Paint, who worked together with Sinister Airbrush.

All proceeds from the raffle benefit CVMA and their mission of "vets helping vets."

Tickets can still be purchased for $10 in-person at Insurrection Cycles in Muncy or Sinister Airbrush in Bloomsburg, by calling 570-546-9949, or through CVMA Chapter 22-1 via PayPal or Venmo using the QR codes below.

The Harley will remain on display at Insurrection until raffle day.

