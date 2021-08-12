Williamsport, Pa. - For good or bad, cryptocurrency is making its way throughout the world as a revolutionary way to invest, or save money. What has yet to be determined is if cryptocurrency is here to stay.

According to Nerd Wallet, cryptocurrency "is a digital currency that can be used to buy goods and services, but uses an online ledger with strong cryptography to secure online transactions. Much of the interest in these unregulated currencies is to trade for profit."

The investment group, Hudock Capital, will be be hosting an informational session for anyone interested in learning more about using cryptocurrency.

This event will feature Adam Verchinski, Vice President/Relationship Manager at BNY Mellon.

"This virtual discussion will be a fireside chat type of event and will cover the very basics of the topic, Cryptocurrency 101," according to Carissa Zysset, with Hudock Capital Group in Williamsport.

The event will be Fri., Aug. 20, at 12 p.m. until 1 p.m.

"It is opened to anyone interested in the Cryptocurrency topic," Zysset added.

To make a reservation for this virtual event, register on their website, or contact Carissa Zysset at Hudock Capital by calling, 570-326-9500, or toll-free 866-855-0569, or by emailing czysset@hudockcapital.com.