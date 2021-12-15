A proposal by the Bucknell University Small Business Development Center (SBDC) was approved last month by Gov. Tom Wolf as one of the 220 community revitalization projects throughout the state to receive a portion of the $36 million funding package.

The Bucknell SBDC project, “Creative COVID-19 Revitalization Initiative for Rural Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs,” received $17,250 through the state’s Neighborhood Assistance Program, which supports nonprofits, businesses, and projects in distressed areas or low-income neighborhoods.

The funding will support the SBDC’s programs, informational resources, and one-on-one consulting next year to targeted communities such as Sunbury, Milton and Shamokin.

“By providing business startup training and consulting we intend to boost self-employment and financial attainment by community members, contributing to sustained development of local economies,” says Steven Stumbris, director, Bucknell SBDC. The proposal calls for the SBDC to offer eight workshops, with a goal of launching at least two new business start-ups and creating 10 new jobs.

M&T Bank, Fulton Bank and Northumberland National Bank will sponsor these services and Sholley Insurance Agency will continue to partner with the SBDC on these workshop programs. One workshop on Dec. 14 will introduce the SBDC’s partnership in the newly launched Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program, in which individuals and businesses can apply for $2,000 grants from the PA Council of the Arts.