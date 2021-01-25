Berwick, Pa. – Restaurants in Berwick that have been impacted by COVID-19 are invited to apply for a share of the borough's Community Block Grant. There is a total of $55,799 available for distribution.
The deadline to apply is February 26. The application is available here.
Relief grant funding can be used for eligible demonstrable costs including rent/mortgage, utilities, staffing salaries, inventory/supply costs, and marketing/advertising. The grant cannot cover expenses already addressed through other financial assistance programs. Grants will be evenly distributed among all accepted applicants.
SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) and the Columbia Montour Chamber of Commerce will evaluate the applications on Berwick Borough’s behalf.
For businesses to be eligible for a grant they must meet the following criteria:
- Submit a complete application to Tyler Dombroski, SEDA-COG
- Be a for-profit restaurant within the municipal limits of the borough
- Be an incorporated business in and/or registered to do business in Pennsylvania
- Have been negatively impacted by COVID shutdowns
- Be able to meet national requirements for the block grant program
Questions and applications can be emailed to SEDA-COG’s Tyler Dombroski at tdombroski@seda-cog.org.