Berwick, Pa. – Restaurants in Berwick that have been impacted by COVID-19 are invited to apply for a share of the borough's Community Block Grant. There is a total of $55,799 available for distribution.

The deadline to apply is February 26. The application is available here.

Relief grant funding can be used for eligible demonstrable costs including rent/mortgage, utilities, staffing salaries, inventory/supply costs, and marketing/advertising. The grant cannot cover expenses already addressed through other financial assistance programs. Grants will be evenly distributed among all accepted applicants.

SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) and the Columbia Montour Chamber of Commerce will evaluate the applications on Berwick Borough’s behalf.

For businesses to be eligible for a grant they must meet the following criteria:

Submit a complete application to Tyler Dombroski, SEDA-COG

Be a for-profit restaurant within the municipal limits of the borough

Be an incorporated business in and/or registered to do business in Pennsylvania

Have been negatively impacted by COVID shutdowns

Be able to meet national requirements for the block grant program

Questions and applications can be emailed to SEDA-COG’s Tyler Dombroski at tdombroski@seda-cog.org.