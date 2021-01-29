Sunbury, Pa. – Small Business Support Grants are being offered to small businesses in Sunbury in response to COVID-19. Businesses may be eligible to receive up to $7,500 in support through CARES Act Community Development Block Grant funds.

The City of Sunbury, SEDA-COG, and Sunbury Revitalization Inc. have $40,000 to distribute among eligible businesses, which must be located within city limits and be able to document negative impacts of COVID-19 shutdowns or mitigation efforts.

The grants can be used to pay utility payments, rent/mortgage payments, payroll, inventory and supplies, and marketing/advertising costs as relief for the negative impacts COVID-19 has had on the business. Applicants are required to declare all other programs and awards they have received in response to the coronavirus to ensure there will be no duplication of benefits.

Applications can be found at sunburypa.org or sunburyrevitalization.org. Applications will be accepted from February 1 through February 28, and awards will be distributed in March.

Sunbury Revitalization Inc. (SRI) will provide the grants to Sunbury businesses, as allocated by the City of Sunbury. SRI is managing the program on behalf of the city. Sunbury Revitalization Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting economic development, instilling pride, and fostering a sense of community in the City of Sunbury and the surrounding area.

SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) is administering the CDBG funds and ensuring compliance.

For more information, Sunbury businesses may contact City Administrator Derrick Backer at (570) 286-7820 or dbacker@sunburypa.org.