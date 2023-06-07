Hershey, Pa. — Contractors from throughout the Commonwealth are being solicited to provide their skills and experience to build a high-profile project: a new, modernized Pennsylvania State Police Academy. Contractors can submit proposals from now until August 1.

The upgraded PSP Academy will replace outdated, aging facilities with state-of-the-art, technologically advanced facilities to meet the current training needs of the State Police.

The building project will have four contracts being solicited: General contractor, HVAC, Electrical, and Plumbing. Each of the four contracts has goals set for the participation of small, diverse, and veteran-run businesses. Potential prime contractors can search for businesses to help them meet these goals on the DGS Bureau for Diversity, Inclusion, and Small Business Opportunities Supplier Search page.

“This construction project will enable us to ensure the Pennsylvania State Police will have the necessary infrastructure and facilities to provide the highest quality of training for decades to come,” Pennsylvania Department of General Services Acting Secretary Reggie McNeil said. “This project also presents the construction industry with the opportunity to participate in an estimated $200 million-plus project that will deliver value to Pennsylvania.”

The PSP Academy project calls for the construction of a combined 366,000 square feet of new buildings on a 146-acre site that includes a gym, indoor shooting range, historical vehicle garage, new Bureau of Emergency and Special Operations Headquarters, and the Marquee Building that contains administrative/office areas, academic areas, training areas, an auditorium, a kitchen and cafeteria, and dorms.

The new academy will allow the Pennsylvania State Police to train its cadets, current troopers, and federal and local law enforcement partners in a brand new, state-of-the-art facility,” said Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Christopher Paris. “The knowledge we will impart here will improve safety and security for all residents of Pennsylvania, creating safer and more secure communities across the Commonwealth.”

Interested contractors can view the solicitation online.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.