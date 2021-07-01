Williamsport, Pa. -- Lycoming College has signed a letter of intent with Pine Ridge Construction Management for the development of a mixed-use facility on college-owned property along Basin Street and between Third and Fourth Streets in Williamsport, the college announced Wednesday.

The development will house retail and dining establishments, office space, and residential units. Pine Ridge anticipates that construction will begin this fall in cooperation with the City of Williamsport, Lycoming County, and the regional development authority.

The project will both complement Lycoming College’s Krapf Gateway Center and further enhance the arrival sequence to the College. It will also breathe new life into Williamsport’s Old City and revitalize the area as a livable, vibrant neighborhood that offers a level of desirability not seen in this part of the city for decades.

The design features a multi-modal element to help alleviate dependence on vehicles, making it more conducive to walking and cycling to the Susquehanna River Walk, or to downtown Williamsport via a new greenway on Willow Street.

The new construction will include:

Retail and dining establishments

Commercial and office space

Living rooftop park and dining

Owner-occupied townhomes

New traffic patterns on Third Street, and a parking garage for patrons and tenants

The project supports the College’s strategy to deepen its role as a citizen of Williamsport, contributing economically, socially, and culturally to the fabric of the city. The proposed mixed-use facility blurs the campus borders by creating destinations for students and city residents alike.

A real estate development company based in Williamsport, Pine Ridge shares the College’s vision for revitalization of Old City by improving the character and quality of life for residents of the community and the city.

“Lycoming College undertook a rigorous selection process to identify a developer that shared its vision for this transformational project. Pine Ridge Development presented the most compelling vision among a very strong set of proposals,” said Kent Trachte, president of Lycoming College.

“Their approach to the project aligns with the College’s objective of redeveloping Williamsport’s Old City in a way that enhances the Lycoming College campus and creates a community asset," Trachte continued.

“Like Lycoming College, Pine Ridge is a dedicated member of the Williamsport community. We care deeply about Williamsport and are honored to be involved in the rehabilitation of Old City, an area rich with historical significance and a key entry way to an institution that has been a cornerstone of Williamsport for more than 200 years,” said Jerry Lariviere, president of Pine Ridge.

“Years of experience across multiple industries makes Pine Ridge well-suited to help the College achieve its goal of constructing a mixed-use building that contributes to the uniqueness of the College and the revitalization of Old City,” Lariviere said.

Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter called the development an "exciting renaissance" of the most historic part of the City of Williamsport. "It will be an important economic driver and I eagerly await the impact it will have on our community."

“Lycoming County will benefit greatly from this redevelopment project and we are encouraged by the high level of dedication from Lycoming College and Pine Ridge to bring this to fruition. It will further the commitment we have made to bring projects to the County that create jobs and support the economic vitality of our region” said Lycoming County Commissioner and Chairman Scott Metzger.

Pine Ridge and Lycoming College anticipate sharing a timeline for the project later this summer.



