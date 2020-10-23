Washington, D.C. -- Congressman Fred Keller (R - Pa.) received the Guardian of Small Business award this week, presented to him by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB).

The award is presented to members of Congress who vote with small business at least 70% of the time on key small business-related issues.

Upon receiving the award, Congressman Keller made the following statement:

“I am honored to receive this award because it means we are listening to the needs of our small businesses and workers. Since coming to Congress, I have advocated for legislation that allows businesses to do what they do best: innovate and produce. While I am proud of the things we have accomplished to support our businesses and safely reopen our economy, there is more work to be done.

"The Paycheck Protection Program has been a lifeline for millions of Americans as we beat this pandemic, and Congress must immediately reauthorize and extend this program to drive out the remaining $138 billion to the businesses in our hardest hit industries that need it most.”

NFIB is a nonprofit organization that focuses on opposing major governmental interference in small business operations, with offices in every state capitol and Washington, D.C. The organization operates a Political Action Committee named Save America's Free Enterprise Trust, and notably sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to try and strike down the Affordable Care Act in 2010.